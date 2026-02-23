Home

Imran Khan Health Update: Former Pakistan PM suffering from ‘central retinal vein occlusion’ in right eye, will receive injections on….

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is suffering from several health issues, including loss of vision in his right eye.

Imran Khan Health Update: In a big update in the health conditions of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, local Pakistani reports have conformed that the PTI leader will be taken to eye hospital twice in the coming days for ongoing medical treatment. As per Pakistani media reports, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry have announced that incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan will be taken to hospital for eye treatment.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has confirmed that Imran Khan is scheduled to receive another eye injection on February 25 as part of his prescribed medical treatment, a report by Times of Islamabad said.

What is the disease Imran Khan is suffering from?

The development is very significant as it comes amid ongoing concerns regarding Imran Khan’s eye condition, diagnosed as central retinal vein occlusion in his right eye as per the report. For those unversed, the PTI leader initially complained of blurred vision several months ago while being jailed at Adiala Jail of Pakistan.

Where is Imran Khan receiving treatment?

Following formal complaints in mid-January, medical evaluation and treatment were initiated. Consequently, Khan underwent a procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on January 24. Pakistani media reports indicated that the Pakistan leader had experienced partial vision loss prior to receiving medical intervention. Also, the Times of Islamabad report quoted the government sources as saying that the first injection was administered on January 25.

However, in the recent reports, it’s been reported that Imran Khan is receiving treatment at Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital.

What are the injections Imran Khan will receive?

The report also indicated that February 25 injection will be the second in a planned series of three treatments, with a third scheduled approximately one month later, around March 25. The report also said that these procedures are set to take place at major medical facilities in Islamabad or Rawalpindi to ensure access to specialised ophthalmology care.

Minister Chaudhry stressed that full arrangements have been made for the upcoming injection and invited relevant stakeholders to observe the process.

