Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reached out to the Sikh community of his country, which is outraged over the abduction and forced conversion to Islam of a 19-year-old Sikh girl, promising that his government would facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib Gurudwaras for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birth anniversary.

Speaking during the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House in the Pakistani capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, said, “This not a favour but a duty. Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib are as holy for Sikhs as Makkah and Madina are for Muslims. I promised to make access for Sikh pilgrims as easy as possible.”

19-year-old Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of a priest, was abducted from Nankana Sahib in Lahore and married off to a Muslim man after being made to accept Islam. Besides Government of India, Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, too slammed the Imran Khan government.

Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/hpHvD9kkEJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2019

In a later tweet, he invited the girl’s family to settle in India, even offering them his help in doing so.

Even after so many days, @ImranKhanPTI has failed to help out Jagjit Kaur, forcibly converted & married against her wishes. I would like to extend my full support to the young girl & will be happy to have her & her family settle down in Punjab along with any help needed. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another girl, identified as Renuka Kumari, was kidnapped from her college in Sukkur in the Sindh province.

India and Pakistan are also currently involved in a series of meetings over the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Indian Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.