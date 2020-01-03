New Delhi: In another attempt to spread fake news and to defame India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday tweeted an old video of violence from Bangladesh and captioned it as ‘Indian Police attacking Muslims as part of Modi government’s ethnic cleansing.’ However, he later deleted his tweets after facing criticism from Twitter users for spreading wrong information.

In the tweet, he claimed police brutality on Muslims in India by the Narendra Modi-led Central government. However, the video was made in 2013 where police were beating up protesters from Dhaka, Bangladesh. As per updates, the video was made when Dhaka on May 6, 2013, witnessed a clash between protesters and police over a blasphemy law.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tweets an old video of violence from Bangladesh and says, 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP.' pic.twitter.com/6SrRQvm0H9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

The video posted by the Pakistan Prime Minister very clearly showed that the police personnel were wearing uniform of Rapid Action Battalion, anti-terrorism wing of the Bangladesh Police.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline in which he falsely claimed that Police was carrying out a pogrom against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/NF7iDMliI9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

The tweet from the Pakistan PM comes after India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in the winter session of the Parliament. Following the passage of the Act, India witnessed massive protest across the country.

However, the fake video from the Pakistan Prime Minister did not go down well with many Twitter users with many slamming the Pakistan PM for his lack of general knowledge on word affairs.