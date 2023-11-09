Home

In Rajasthan Neither Dalits, Backward Or Poor Are Safe: PM Modi

The prime minister alleged that terrorist organisations such as PFI are holding rallies ‘fearlessly’ in Rajasthan. He said, "Today in Rajasthan neither Dalits, backward or poor nor women are safe.

Udaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public rally in Udaipur ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections. While addressing the gathering, he slammed the ruling Congress party, stating that neither Dalits, backward classes, the poor, nor women are safe in Rajasthan. He alleged that the Congress party has made Rajasthan the number one state in terms of crime against women. “Today in Rajasthan, neither Dalits, backward or poor nor women are safe. Congress has made Rajasthan the number 1 in terms of crime against women. The Congress Govt has proved to be a total failure in curbing crimes against women. What is shameful is that when it comes to law and order, Congress ministers mock and say, ‘Ye mardon ka pradesh hai’…You have insulted not only the women but also the men of Rajasthan…Your ministers shamelessly use such language before everyone. This is the real mindset of Congress..,” he said.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | In Udaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Today in Rajasthan neither Dalits, backward or poor nor women are safe. Congress has made Rajasthan the number 1 in terms of crime against women. Congress Govt has proved to be a total failure in… pic.twitter.com/cUOxp47dcL — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023



He accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of “sympathising with terrorists”. He also spoke about the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur last year. Notably, Lal was killed by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed for supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

“Under the tenure of Congress, incidents that shame humanity are happening to the people. The terror incident with Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur is a big blot on Congress and it happened because Congress is sympathising with terrorists,” Modi said at a rally in Udaipur.

Further attacking the grand old party, he alleged that under its tenure, terrorist organisations such as PFI are holding rallies fearlessly in the state.

“There is a Congress Government here so terrorist organisations like PFI take out rallies fearlessly. Terrorist-sympathiser Congress government will destroy Rajasthan. Will we let Rajasthan be destroyed?” he asked. “From several areas in Rajasthan, stories about the migration of the poor have started coming in. If the Congress Government continues here, this will further increase.”

The prime minister also slammed the Rajasthan Government, stating that it wasted five years of the people of Rajasthan.

“Congress govt was busy deciding who would sit on the CM’s chair and wasted 5 years of Rajasthan,” Modi said. “In this fight for the chair, Congress did not care about public issues.”

PM Modi showed his confidence that the BJP is going to win the Lok Sabha elections.

“India is certain to be among the top three economies of the world in my third term,” he said. “For Rajasthan to also benefit from this rapid development of India, it is necessary it has a BJP government.”

The polls for the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 25. The votes will be counted on December 3.

