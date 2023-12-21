Home

In August, Mayawati ruled out entering any alliances for the 2024 general elections, stating that her party would neither partner with the INDIA bloc nor the NDA.

Inappropriate to Comment Against Parties Not Part of India Bloc; May Join Hands in Future: Mayawati

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Opposition and the Centre over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s mimicking and the Parliament security breach incident, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati stated on Thursday that it is not appropriate for any party to make remarks against parties that are not part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, as nobody knows when the parties might need each other in the future. She mentioned that such leaders and parties may have to face embarrassment later, as per a statement by Mayawati without naming any specific leader or party.

Notably, in August this year the BSP chief state that her party will join any alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. She stated that the BSP would neither partner with the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) nor the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“It is not appropriate for anyone to make idle comments about the parties, including the BSP, which are not part of the opposition alliance. My advice to them is that they should avoid this because no one knows when someone might need someone in the interest of the country in the future,” the statement quoted Mayawati as saying.

“It is not right… Such people and parties who make comments have to face a lot of embarrassment later. The Samajwadi Party is a living example of this,” she said.

As per recent media reports, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is not in favour of BSP’s joining the INDIA bloc. Notably, the BSP fought the previous Lok Sabha with the Samajwadi Party and has 10 Lok Sabha MPs.

The BSP supremo termed the mimicry of Vice Present and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by Kalyan Banerjee in the Parliament premises complex “indecent”.

“Incidents of differences, tension and confrontation between the government and the opposition are destroying the country’s democracy and parliamentary traditions,” she said.

The political tussle between Opposition and BJP begun after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked VP Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest in the Parliament premises on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs. During the incident, Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the video of Banerjee mimicking Dhankar.

Reacting on the Parliament security breach incident, Mayawati stated that it is a matter of serious concern.

Instead of accusing each other, leaders should work together in this serious issue. It is important to take stringent action against the accused persons, she said.

On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and tried to reach the chair of the Speaker during the Zero Hour. They also released yellow smoke from canisters. They were grabbed by MPs present in the House.

As many as six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

