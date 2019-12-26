New Delhi: A day after its launch, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include his state in the Rs 6000 crore ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’ for the conservation of groundwater resources.

The development comes after PM Modi on Wednesday launched the Atal BhujalYojana which is aimed at improving groundwater level in seven states. During the launching ceremony, PM Modi urged farmers to opt for less water-intensive crops and irrigation methods that will help conserve water.

At the time of the launch of the scheme, he said by forming the Jal Shakti Ministry, his government has tried to free the subject of water from a compartmentalised approach to a more comprehensive and holistic one.

Saying that Yojana will help improve groundwater level in 78 districts, PM Modi said that more than 8,300 villages will be benefitted in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

He further stated that the agriculture in the country is largely based on irrigation which is carried out through the use of groundwater and using old-age techniques of irrigation which in a way leads to wastage of water.

“To improve this situation, all need to make farmers aware of the conservation of rainwater and taking alternative crops for cultivation and move towards micro-irrigation,” he said.

Asking people of every village to prepare a water action plan, water fund, he said the funds can be used for different state and central schemes.

He also stated that villages where there is low groundwater level, they should prepare water budget and farmers should be encouraged to grow crops accordingly.