Home

News

‘Don’t Care Anymore’: Udhayanidhi On I-T Raids At DMK MP’s Home

‘Don’t Care Anymore’: Udhayanidhi On I-T Raids At DMK MP’s Home

Udhayanidhi Stalin reacted on the Income Tax raids at multiple locations liked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan.

‘Don’t Care Anymore’: Udhayanidhi On IT Raids At DMK MP’s Home

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday reacted to the Income Tax raids at multiple locations linked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan. He stated that such raids have become commonplace nowadays, and I-T officials were treated like guests by his party. He added that they no longer care about the raids. The Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out raids for the second consecutive day at locations associated with former Union Minister S. Jagathrakshakan in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. These searches are ongoing despite the MP remaining at his residence in Chennai. I-T officials also conducted searches at Balaji and Rela Hospitals, both owned by the DMK leader.

Trending Now

#WATCH | On Income Tax raids on properties linked to DMK leaders, Tamil Nadu minister & DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin says, “It is very normal nowadays. They are like guests to us. We don’t care about it…” pic.twitter.com/C60AKMTwsM — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023

You may like to read

Notably, the department raided two breweries operating in Devariyambakkam and Elayanarvelur areas of Kanchipuram. Raids were also conducted his cousin Kuppan’s house in Wallajabad in Kanchipuram.

On Thursday, DMK leader TKS Elangovan took a potshot at the BJP termin the raids a “political vendetta”. He stated that the BJP leaders do not respect the Constitution or any law and are a barbaric class of people.

TKS Elangovan said, “It is very obvious that it is political vendetta…These people want to terrorize the opposition parties. They are misusing all their powers. They are not fit to rule a country as per law. BJP is a barbaric class of people who do not respect the Constitution or any law – who will do anything for their benefits…”

Jagathrakshakan is a Member of Parliament representing the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. He previously served as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In June, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on properties linked to Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji and subsequently arrested him in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam. He is currently incarcerated in Puzhal Central prison in connection with the case.

In September, the ED conducted searches at locations associated with a close associate of Minister Senthil Balaji. These raids primarily targeted the residences of contractors and suppliers who had dealings with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) regarding equipment provision. Senthil Balaji had previously held the portfolio for Tamil Nadu EB.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES