IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final: Andhra Cricket Association Plans Screening In 13 District HQs

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final: The ACA has set up big screens at Fan Parks at all the district headquarters of the former undivided districts to help cricket fans enjoy watching the final of the ICC World Cup between India and Australia today.

Visakhapatnam: The World Cup fever has swept over the country in the past weeks, but the final match between India and Australia, with major chances of clinching the trophy, has taken the excitement to another level. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has also made special arrangements for cricket fans to enjoy the thrilling match with ease. The ACA has set up big screens at Fan Parks in all the district headquarters for cricket enthusiasts. As people get excited, not to disappoint cricket lovers, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is continuing its ‘Fan Park’ at Beach Road (opposite Kali Matha Temple).

Notably, there is no entry fees for cricket fans, and food stalls are also being arranged at the Fan Parks.

“Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has decided to organise live matches at 13 places in Andhra Pradesh. We are expecting more than 2-3 lakh people going to witness the finals,” ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said. Responding to a request from the ACA, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy granted permission for placing the big screens at all the headquarters of all the former undivided districts.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city limits due to the World Cup final match on Beach Road.

“We appeal to all the residents near the cricket stadium to please avoid the highway on the particular day of the match. Parking places in different places are being arranged,” said Srinivasa Rao, DCP, of Law and Order.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The Much-Awaited Finale Match

The Indian Cricket Team, which has an unbeaten run to the title clash, is just a win away from holding the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy. India will lock horns with five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday at around 2 pm.

India has showcased dominance in the competition thus far, with several individual records being broken as each player showcases their A-game.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most ODI centuries, and Mohammed Shami achieved the milestone of becoming the first Indian bowler to secure a seven-wicket haul in ODI history.

India aims to hold the winning momentum against Australia, a team they defeated to commence their campaign last month.

Conversely, Australia had a forgettable start to their campaign, losing the first two league games to India and South Africa, respectively.

However, Australia Cricket Team led by Pat Cummins made a roaring comeback in the subsequent games, now boasting an eight-match winning streak after overcoming South Africa in the semi-final. Australia will need to deliver another top-notch performance to contain the high-flying India in the final.

Ind vs Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India, Australia Squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

