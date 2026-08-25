IND Vs SL, 2nd Test day 3: Krishna and Suthar produce sensational spells but Dinusha’s resistance leaves India frustrated

India's problems against the lower order resurfaced at a crucial stage, with Sri Lanka recovering after looking vulnerable earlier in the day

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India's Saransh Jain celebrates with teammates after Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara is given out LBW before the decision is overturned following a review during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India, at the Sinhalese Sports Club, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

India were left frustrated by Sri Lanka’s lower order as Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 85 helped the hosts reach 265 for eight at stumps on day three of the second Test on Tuesday.

Dinusha was batting with Lahiru Kumara on eight when play was called off early due to rain and bad light. Sri Lanka still trail India by 238 runs and need another 38 to avoid the follow-on after the visitors made 503 for nine declared in their first innings.

Sri Lanka had been reduced to 216 for seven at tea and India looked set to wrap up the innings quickly. However, Dinusha had other plans.

The left-hander produced another stubborn innings, making his third score of 50 or more in as many innings in the series. He reached his fifty from 84 balls and stayed at the crease for 201 minutes, dealing with both pace and spin with confidence.

Prasidh Krishna tested him with short deliveries and yorkers, while Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain tried to trouble him with changes in line and length. Dinusha stood firm and kept the Indian bowlers waiting.

He first added 57 runs for the eighth wicket with Keshara Nuwantha, who faced 74 balls. After Nuwantha’s dismissal, Dinusha found another willing partner in Kumara. The pair added 35 runs for the ninth wicket before bad light and rain brought an early end to play.

India’s problems against the lower order resurfaced at a crucial stage, with Sri Lanka recovering after looking vulnerable earlier in the day.

The hosts began the morning at eight for two and lost Kamil Mishara for 19 early. Prasidh produced a sharp rising delivery that Mishara could only fend towards wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

But Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis then steadied the innings with an 87-run stand for the third wicket. Sooriyabandara, playing only his second Test, looked composed throughout and brought up his maiden Test fifty from 76 balls.

Mendis also showed intent, hitting Suthar for a six over mid-wicket. Their partnership frustrated India for almost two hours before Prasidh broke through. A short delivery from the pacer forced Mendis into a pull, but he picked out Jadeja at mid-wicket.

India then made further progress. Suthar got Dhananjaya de Silva to edge behind to KL Rahul at first slip, with Rahul taking the catch at the second attempt.

Sooriyabandara, who made 80, was the next major wicket. Jadeja bowled one close to his body and the batter’s attempt to guide it towards point ended with his stumps being hit.

Two runs later, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for a duck after the batter edged a delivery down the leg side to Jurel.

Sri Lanka’s fightback, led by Dinusha, prevented India from finishing the job on day three. The visitors will now look to claim the remaining two wickets quickly on Wednesday and force Sri Lanka to follow on.