IND vs WI: Sunil Gavaskar slams India’s bowling after West Indies chase down 250

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Varun Aaron raised concerns over India’s bowling after West Indies chased down 250 to win the second T20I in Ranchi and level the series.

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Sunil Gavaskar slams India's bowling after West Indies chase down 250 (Photo: IANS)

India’s bowling attack came under criticism after the West Indies pulled off a stunning chase of 250 runs to win the second T20I by six wickets in Ranchi. Despite Sanju Samson’s impressive contribution with the bat, India could not defend their total of 249/5 as captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford powered the visitors to victory with two overs to spare.

The match saw more than 500 runs scored across both innings, with Hope smashing a century off just 45 balls and Rutherford adding 84 runs from 37 deliveries. The result gave the West Indies the second-highest successful run chase in men’s T20I cricket and levelled the five-match series.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar felt the bowlers should have done a better job after the team posted a strong total.

Sunil Gavaskar questions India’s bowling performance

Gavaskar believed India had scored enough runs to put the West Indies under pressure. He estimated that India could reach around 235-240 after a couple of quiet overs, but the team eventually went beyond that mark.

“I thought India would score around 235-240 after a couple of quiet overs. India got nine runs more. So, clearly, the batters are not to be blamed. I don’t think they fell short. It is quite clear the bowlers did not bowl the way they should have. In fact, it would be interesting if one were to ask the bowling coach what he was expecting from these bowlers and whether they did it or not,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar’s comments put the focus on India’s bowling plans, particularly after the West Indies recovered from losing two wickets in the opening over.

Varun Aaron questions Axar Patel’s powerplay over

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron also questioned the decision to bring Axar Patel into the attack during the Powerplay. Axar conceded 16 runs in the fourth over, and Aaron felt India should have continued using pace against the West Indies middle order.

“Giving Axar Patel the fourth over in the Powerplay was absolutely unnecessary because you have two middle-order batters, Shai Hope and Rovman Powell, who are very shaky against the new ball. You should have bowled four overs with pace,” Aaron said.

The West Indies batters took advantage of the conditions and kept the required run rate under control as the chase progressed.

Shreyas Iyer points to dew factor

India captain Shreyas Iyer said it was difficult to decide what a par score should be when dew played such a major role. The conditions made batting easier for the side chasing, leaving India unable to defend a total close to 250.

“Honestly speaking, you cannot put a number to it because when the dew factor comes in, it plays a massive role. And even 249 was chased down with two overs to spare. So, you cannot give a number or probably anticipate that, okay, this is the number we would be trying to score,” Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

With the series level at 1-1, India will need to review their bowling execution and plans as they prepare for the next T20I against a West Indies side that has shown its ability to chase down a huge target.