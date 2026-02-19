Home

‘No Instagram, Facebook for Indian children’: Good news for parents as Indian children may not be able to use social media, new law may ban…

Offering a massive relief from worries about online safety and digital addiction for children, the Indian government may ban social media for kids.

Social media ban for kids

India AI Summit 2026: In a move that could significantly reshape the digital habits of children in India, the government of India may soon consider banning children from accessing popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The development is very important as it comes amid growing global concerns over child safety online. Moreover, the discussions follows strong remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron at the India AI Summit, where the global leader urged stricter regulations to protect minors in the digital space around the world.

What has French President Macron said on social media ban?

Speaking at the summit, French President Macron emphasized that France is preparing to prohibit social media access for children under the age of 15. Highlighting the fact that ensuring a safe digital environment is a shared responsibility of governments, regulators and technology platforms, Macron made a big state for protecting young children.

Will India ban social media for children?

The remarks have sparked conversations in India about adopting similar measures, especially as concerns grow over cyberbullying, harmful content and excessive screen time among young users. More importantly, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav has stated that the discussions regarding the social media companies regarding age-based restrictions are underway in India.

Good news for Indian parents

If India moves forward with the legislation to ban social media for kids, it could mean that minors would no longer be allowed to create or operate accounts on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. For many Indian parents, this potential law may come as welcome news, offering a massive relief from worries about online safety and digital addiction for children.

What’s happening in AI India Summit 2026?

In an important update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, for the ongoing AI Impact Summit here and held nine bilaterals with heads of state and CEOs, a report by PTI news agency said.

The world leaders, including Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, were welcomed to an ensemble of traditional musical instruments, including drums, nadaswaram and tanpura, with the prime minister greeting them with a warm handshake and exchange of pleasantries.

(With inputs from agencies)

