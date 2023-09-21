Home

News

Centre Tells TV Channels Not To Give Platform To Terrorists As Diplomatic Crisis With Canada Snowballs

Centre Tells TV Channels Not To Give Platform To Terrorists As Diplomatic Crisis With Canada Snowballs

The Centre on Thursday issued an advisory to private television channels to refrain from interviewing individuals linked with terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday issued an advisory for television channels to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the CTN Act.

Trending Now

This order comes after it came to the notice of the Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organization which has been proscribed by law in India was invited for a discussion on a television channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks which were detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country.

You may like to read

PM Trudeau Urges India to Work With Canada to Allow Justice to Follow its Course

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday reiterated that there are “credible allegations” that should be taken “extremely seriously” as he urged the government of India to work with his country to allow justice to follow its course in the killing of a Khalistani extremist leader.

“We call upon the government of India to take this matter seriously and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter,” he said while responding to questions on the diplomatic row between India and Canada.

“We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules based order. That’s our focus right now,” Trudeau said when asked whether his government will take any retaliatory measures following India’s suspension of visa services for Canadians.

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week following Trudeau’s explosive allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

“Of course, there are credible allegations that we need to take extremely seriously as Canadians and indeed as a world,” Trudeau asserted when asked if the evidence suggested by him was extensive in the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES