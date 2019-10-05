New Delhi: India.com’s election website has been conferred the Gold Award for its election coverage in the category of ‘Best Content in a News Blog/Website’ in the ICL 2019-India Content Leadership Awards and Conference.

The award ceremony was held at on Friday at the Eros Hotel in New Delhi.

Ahead of the general elections, held earlier this year, the India.com team set up an election page for all election-related news, views, analyses etc. Instead of using words like ‘election’, ‘vote share’, ‘seat share’ etc., which can be too technical for some people to understand, India.com came up with several innovative features to make its election coverage interesting and interactive for its readers.

For instance, not just this election, but data from all the previous elections were presented in an easy-to-navigate way. Also, all data presented on the website was verfiied with that of the Election Commission of India (ECI). One of the most interesting features of the election wensite was the ‘Poll Tracker’ which took the readers on a virtual campaign tour in just a few clicks. This feature presented a concise wrap-up of which leader campaigned where, what he/she said etc., thus ensuring that nothing was lost in the crowd of election informstion.

A funny IQ test, called ‘Hangman’, to test the general knowledge of the readers’ on politics, too, were important features on the election website. The infographics and video sections, two other sections of the website, also played an important role in helping readers easily understand poll issues.

India.com is one of the leading news and information websites from the Zee Group. It keeps its readers informed on the latest national, international developments in politics, education, infotainment and policies.