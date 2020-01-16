New Delhi: Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister praised the UNSC for raising the Kashmir issue at its meeting in New York, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday slammed the neighbouring country for its move and said it is trying desperately to peddle baseless allegation which lacked any credibility.

“The informal closed-door meeting concluded without any outcome. Pakistan’s desperate measures to peddle baseless allegation, and present and alarming scenario, it lacked any credibility,” Raveesh Kumar said in a press briefing.

Talking about China raising the Kashmir issue time and again at the UNSC, Raveesh Kumar stated that various attempts are being made by Pakistan to misuse the platform.

“Attempt was made by Pakistan, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform. Overwhelming majority of UNSC was of view that the UNSC was not the right forum for such issues and it should be discussed bilaterally,” he added.