India Demonstrates Capability Akash Missile System | All You Need To Know

The Akash, with a range of up to 25 km, is a short-range surface-to-air missile primarily used for protecting vulnerable areas and points from air attacks.

New Delhi: India demonstrated the capability of the Akash missile system to engage four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kilometres, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday. It said India became the first country to have such a capability using a single firing unit.

“India became first country to demonstrate the capability of engagement of 04 aerial targets simultaneously at 25Km ranges by command guidance using single firing unit. The test was conducted by @IAF_MCC using Akash Weapon System,” the DRDO said in a post on ‘X’.

India became first country to demonstrate the capability of engagement of 04 aerial targets simultaneously at 25Km ranges by command guidance using single firing unit. The test was conducted by @IAF_MCC using Akash Weapon System @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/ut2FDzVd64 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 17, 2023

It is learnt that the capability of the home-grown missile system was displayed at the ‘Astrashakti’ military exercise on December 12. The exercise was held by the Indian Air Force. The Akash, with a range of up to 25 km, is a short-range surface-to-air missile primarily used for protecting vulnerable areas and points from air attacks.

The missile system is among the key platforms that India is exporting to friendly foreign countries.

The other key platforms that India has been exporting are Dornier-228 aircraft, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), Brahmos missiles, mine-protected vehicles, armoured vehicles, ammunition, thermal imagers and various components of avionics and small arms.

(With PTI Inputs)

