New Delhi: At a time when there are rising protests almost every day on the contentious Citizenship Amendment ACT 2019, over 100 retired bureaucrats on Thursday wrote an open letter to the people of the country, saying that both the CAA, NPR and the NRC are absolutely unnecessary and wasteful exercises. The retired officers in their letter stated that the exercise will cause hardship to the public at large.

The bureaucrats, including former lieutenant governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, the then cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, in the letter have urged the fellow citizens of the country to approach the central government to repeal relevant sections of the Citizenship Act, 1955, pertaining to the issue of national identity cards.

“At a time when the economic situation in the country warrants the closest attention of the government, India can ill afford a situation where the citizenry and the government enter into a confrontation on the roads. Nor is it desirable to have a situation where the majority of state governments are not inclined to implement the NPR/NRIC, leading to an impasse in centre-state relations, so crucial in a federal set up like India,” the letter read.

The bureaucrats in their open letter also asked the people of the country to urge the government to withdraw the Foreigners (Tribunals) Amendment Order, 2019 and withdraw all instructions for construction of detention camps, besides repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.