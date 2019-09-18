New Delhi: Days after Pakistan denied its airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind’s plane to fly over it, India on Wednesday made another formal request to Pakistan to allow its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane to use it while flying to the US later this week.

India has formally requested Pakistan to allow use of its air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to New York, US. Pakistan to respond after consultations: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Any official statement from Pakistan is yet to be received in this regard. The request was made to Pakistan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the US to participate in the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Last month, Pakistan had denied flight clearance to President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight to Iceland. Pakistan has reportedly closed its airspace for India since the Balakot airstrike on February 27. However, Prime Minister Modi had last month used the Pakistani airspace while travelling to France to attend a bilateral meet.

The situation has worsened after the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has been threatening to completely close its airspace for India, but no official notification in this regard has been issued from the country as yet.

If Pakistan decides to close the airspace, it will be a complete violation of the ICOA charter of which Pakistan is a signatory. Under the charter, unless in special, war or emergency conditions, singled out decisions can’t be taken with regards to any individual flight. Reports say if India goes to ICOA on this violation, Pakistan can be slapped with a heavy fine.