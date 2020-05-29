Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 4th Quarter Data: India’s GDP growth for the full financial year (2019-2020) stands at 4.2 per cent, after the quarter 4 growth data was out on Friday, India’s gross domestic product grew 3.1 per cent in the quarter 4 — from January to March — slightly affected by COVID-19 lockdown. News agency Reuters had pegged GDP growth at 2.1 per cent in the final quarter of the fiscal, which has been surpassed by the actual growth rate. Also Read - FRB vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's SC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Football Match at Schwarzwald-Stadion 00:00 AM IST May 29 Friday

All you need to know Also Read - Summer Style Tips For Girls: Five Things Every Woman Should Have in Her Wardrobe to Beat The Heat

> This foreshadows the brunt the economy is going to bear in the coming days as the full impact of the lockdown will be reflected in the first quarter (April to June) data Also Read - 'Samples Taken Away by Monkeys do Not Include COVID-19 Swab Test Samples': Meerut Medical College Principle Clarifies

> The overall GDP growth of this year — 4.2 per cent — is an 11-year low.

> In the third quarter (October to December), GDP growth slipped to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7 per cent.