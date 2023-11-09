Home

Indians On Death Row In Qatar: India Got 2nd Consular Access; Appeal Filed, Informs MEA

India got the second consular access to the 8 Navy veterans in Qatar last year, months after they were arrested.

New Delhi: In a major development, India has gotten second consular access to the eight Navy veterans who were sentenced to capital punishment by a Qatar court, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the country is in constant touch with the Qatari authorities. “Qatar has a court first instance that gave the judgment on eight Indian employees. The judgment is confidential and has been shared with the legal team. An appeal has been filed in this regard. We are also in touch with Qatari authorities,” Bagchi said.

The Indian Government is also in touch with the family members of the navy veterans, and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also met with them. Bagchi also stated India will continue providing legal assistance to them.

On 26 October, the Qatar court sentenced eight Navy veterans to death over undisclosed charges. It is worth noting that all the veterans were employees of Doha-based Dahra Global and were arrested last year in August for spying.

Th Indian government termed the ruling deeply shocking and deployed all diplomatic channels to engage with Qatar regarding the case.

The arrested veterans were identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh—all ex-Indian Navy.

“We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the ministry said in its first response after the verdict.

8 Ex-Navy Men Sentenced To Death In Qatar: Timeline

On August 30, 2022, the eight men who were employed by defence company named Dahara Global were arrested.

October, 2022: Consular access of the navy veterans was granted.

March 2023: All the bail pleas filed for the veterans was rejected and charges were filed.

May 2023: Dahra Global closed all its operations.

August 2023: Solitary confinement ended and all the veterans were put together with two men in each cell.

October 2023: A Qatar court sentenced death penalty to the veterans.

November 7: Second consular access given to India.

