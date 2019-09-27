New Delhi: Addressing the 74th session of the UNGA, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue at the global forum and said India must lift the curfew in Kashmir which has been imposed for the last 53 days.

“India must lift the curfew imposed in Kashmir for the last 53 days and release all the political detainees, especially 30,000 youth who have been picked by the occupying forces,” Khan said.

Giving a strong warning to the world community of the serious consequences of a war between two nuclear-armed countries, Khan said if a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. “A country seven times smaller in size has only two choices; either to surrender or fight till death,” he added.