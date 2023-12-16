Home

‘India Needs A Bomb’: Parliament Breach Mastermind Lalit Jha’s Social Media Posts Under Scanner

The Special Cell said it was also probing whom Lalit Jha-- the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach--was in touch with on social media.

(L) A file picture of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the recent parliament security breach.

Parliament Security Breach: “What India needs today is a bomb” reads one of the many inflammatory social media posts made by Lalit Jha– the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach– which has come under the scanner of Delhi Police Special Cell as they probe his social media connections and possible ties to anti-national forces.

“What India needs today is a bomb. It needs a strong voice against tyranny, injustice and anarchy,” Jha posted in Bengali on his social media on October 26, weeks before two of his accomplices, on December 13 jumped, into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

According to the Delhi Police, Lalit Jha had made similar inflammatory posts on his social media.

In another post, dated November 5, Lalit wrote that whoever talks about livelihood and rights, regardless of who he is, is labelled a ‘communist’.

Lalit Jha’s social media are full of similar inflammatory posts prompting the Special Cell to investigate his online connections.

The Special Cell said it was also probing whom Lalit was in touch with on social media, adding that it was also investigating if the alleged security breach mastermind was speaking to others on social media and, if so, what was said, news agency ANI reported.

‘Misleading investigators’

The Special Cell said it had reasons to believe that Lalit would mislead people with the help of social media. Further, according to sources in Delhi Police, Lalit has been ‘misleading’ the investigators since being arrested after a manhunt.

The Special Cell has also written to the telecom service provider, seeking information about Lalit and the other four accused persons, they said, adding that an on-ground verification is being conducted of the leads received from the accused.

According to sources, most of what has so far been elicited from the accused mastermind has turned out to be ‘just words’ aimed at misleading the investigators.

Earlier, Delhi Police sources revealed that Lalit destroyed five mobile phones before coming to Delhi, adding that he was misleading the investigating team.

According to Delhi Police, Lalit destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan’s Kuchaman, according to sources. The fifth accused and mastermind in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit is alleged to have burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Kuchaman, the sources added.

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha to ensure that crucial leads in the case didn’t fall into the hands of the investigators, sources said, adding that the accused had been anticipating their arrest.

In Kuchaman, Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night, police sources said, adding that both had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.

Parliament security breach

On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Mohan Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal was detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit was arrested on Thursday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

