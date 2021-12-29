New Delhi: With fresh cases reporting from several states across the country, India’s Omicron tally climbed to 784, the Union health ministry on Wednesday said in its fresh update. Out of the 784 Omicron patients in the country, 241 of them have recovered from COVID-19, the health ministry said.Also Read - SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 25 at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:35 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

According to the data released by the health ministry, Delhi surpassed Maharashtra to top the maximum number of COVID Omicron cases with 238. Maharashtra slipped to second position with 167 Omicron cases. Gujarat came third with 73 cases, Kerala at fourth with 65 cases of the new variant and Telangana at fifth with 62 cases. Also Read - Disha Patani, Whose Bikini Pics Are Going Viral, Calls Herself Shy And a 'Regular Girl-Next-Door'