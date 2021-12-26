New Delhi: The Omicron tally in India climbed to 422 with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases of the new COVID variant, according to the figures released by the Union health ministry on Sunday morning. Out of 422 Omicron patients in the country, 130 of them have recovered, the health ministry said.Also Read - How Many Horses Can You Find in This Viral Optical Illusion? Most People Only See 5

According to the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of Omicron cases with 108 cases. Delhi came second with 79 Omicron cases. Gujarat came third with 43 Omicron cases followed by Telangana (41).

Meanwhile, India has reported 6,987 new COVID-19 cases and 162 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its latest update. With 7,091 COVID patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recovery tally in the country reached 3,42,30,354.

According to the health ministry, the active cases in the country stood at 76,766 till 8 am. The Covid death toll in the country climbed to 4,79,682.