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India playing huge role in ending Russia-Ukraine war, says this NATO country leader

‘India playing huge role in ending Russia-Ukraine war’, says this NATO country leader

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, stated that India is playing a "huge role" and possesses significant diplomatic and economic leverage to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into ending the war in Ukraine

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Russia-Ukraine war: In a significant global statement, Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, on Wednesday said that India is playing a “huge role” in efforts to bring peace to Europe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Expressing hope that New Delhi could exert greater pressure on Moscow to help end the war, Tsahkna said that while Estonia wants peace in Europe, Russia has so far shown no willingness to alter its objectives in Ukraine. Here are all the details you need to know about what about Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna said on India’s role in ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Istonian leader said on India’s diplomatic role in the conflict?

Speaking to ANI on India’s diplomatic role in the conflict, Tsahkna said that while Estonia wants peace in Europe, Russia has so far shown no willingness to alter its objectives in Ukraine. However, he expresses optimism on New Delhi’s role in ending the conflict, which is currently in its fifth year after Moscow’s invasion in February 2022, noting that if greater pressure is put on Russia by India, that could encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to alter his plans, paving the way for lasting peace in Europe.

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“We want to have peace in Europe, but also we know that Russia, unfortunately, is not ready to change its goals. India is playing a huge role, and if India is putting more pressure on Russia, then we hope that Putin will change the course and we will finally find peace in Europe,” he said.

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Strengthening ties between Estonia and India

Tsahkna also highlighted the strengthening ties between Estonia and India, particularly in the fields of digital cooperation, startups, and innovation. Calling Estonia one of the most digitalised nations in the world, he described India as a “very important partner” despite the vast difference in population size between the two countries, the report by the news agency said.

“Estonia is one of the most digitalised nations in the world and India for us, is a very important partner. Scales are different. Estonia has 1.3 million people; India has 1.4 billion, so a thousand times difference, but in digital operations, the scale is not important,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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