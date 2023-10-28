Home

News

India Pushes For Explicit Condemnation Of Hamas Terror At UNGA, Refuses To Back Resolution On Israel-Gaza War

India Pushes For Explicit Condemnation Of Hamas Terror At UNGA, Refuses To Back Resolution On Israel-Gaza War

Although India abstained from casting a vote for a non-binding Jordanian resolution, it voted in favor of the Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis, which failed to pass at the UNGA as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel (Image: ANI)

New York: During the special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that took place on Friday, India emphasized the need for “explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7,” according to sources familiar with the matter. The UNGA session revolved around addressing a critical issue related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Trending Now

At the heart of this diplomatic effort, the UNGA adopted a resolution on the same day. This resolution called for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. The primary objective of this truce is to mitigate the hostilities and provide humanitarian relief to the affected population in the region.

You may like to read

UNGA Adopts Resolution Moved By Jordan

The adopted resolution moved by Jordan, however, did not include any explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks of October 7. However, an amendment was moved to include this aspect prior to the vote on the main resolution, the source added.

UNGA Update: India’s Stance On Israel-Gaza War

Although India abstained from casting a vote for a non-binding Jordanian resolution, it voted in favor of the Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis, which failed to pass at the UNGA as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority. India’s vote on the resolution was guided by India’s steadfast and consistent position on the issue. “Our Explanation of Vote (EOV) reiterates this comprehensively and holistically,” sources familiar with the matter told news agency ANI.

There can be no equivocation of terror. The EOV categorically states, “The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release.”

The EOV strongly conveyed India’s concerns about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza: “Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious, and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children, are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community’s de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort.”

Further added, “We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility.”

India Calls For A Negotiated Two-state Solution to Israel-Palestine Crisis

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel, said in her speech that explained India’s vote, “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence, and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations.”

In the absence of all elements of India’s approach not being covered in the final text of the Resolution, India abstained in the vote on its adoption, according to the source. However, it is pertinent to note that India was in favour of the Canadian resolution which specifically condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

UNGA Update: World’s Stance On Israel-Gaza War

The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly with 120 votes in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece. The adoption of the Jordanian resolution is the first formal response of the United Nations to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine since the Hamas terror attacks of 7. The voting at UNGA comes at a time when Israel has announced expanding ground operations in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.