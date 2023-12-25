Home

News

India Registers 628 Fresh Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours, Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive | Key Updates

India Registers 628 Fresh Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours, Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive | Key Updates

India on Monday recorded 628 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases crossing the 4,000-mark, the Union Health Ministry.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded 628 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases crossing the 4,000-mark, the Union Health Ministry. The spike in Covid-19 cases came amid a rise in sub-variant JN.1 cases across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,054 active Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours compared to 3,742 on Sunday, the data updated on Monday said.

Trending Now

The Health Ministry said that one death was reported from Kerala on Monday, where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was first detected, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,33,334.

You may like to read

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive For Covid

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday. There is no need to panic about the viral infection, Pawar told reporters.

“One of my cabinet colleagues, Dhananjay Munde, has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the administration is taking care in the state and necessary instructions to check its spread have been given to officials,” he said.

Karnataka Cabinet Sub-committee on COVID to Meet Tomorrow

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said the state government’s Cabinet sub-committee will meet on December 26 to discuss on the recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on further measures to be taken to manage COVID-19 situation in the state.

He also indicated that there will be no imposition of any restrictions as of now, while stressing the need for people to remain cautious or take precautions.

“As we increase COVID tests, cases will increase. Our TAC has met yesterday and has held discussions, the cabinet sub-committee which is meeting tomorrow will look into their suggestions or recommendations and decide on what further measures need to be taken,” Rao said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.