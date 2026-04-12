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India, Russia and China key to restraining US warmongering: Iranian envoy makes BIG statement as Islamabad peace talks collapse

‘India, Russia and China key to restraining US warmongering’: Iranian envoy makes BIG statement as Islamabad peace talks collapse

Iranian envoy has said that India, China, and Russia, by refraining from intervening in the conflict despite risks to their own interests.

Iran's demand is directly linked to the prevailing regional situation.

Mumbai: Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, has lauded the constructive role of major global powers, particularly India, in seeking regional stability amidst escalating tensions. Highlighting New Delhi’s steadfast commitment to diplomacy, the envoy noted that India, alongside China and Russia, has prioritised the restoration of global peace over military intervention.

Speaking on the neutral stance maintained by these nations, Motlagh told ANI, “India, China, and Russia, by refraining from intervening in the conflict despite risks to their own interests, have demonstrated that they seek peace. They did not consider the American attack to be justified and did not support it, nor did they place themselves in a position to assist Iran militarily. Rather, they sought to promote peace and stabilise economic markets.”

The Consul General further emphasised that while these powers have acted as responsible global stakeholders, the path to de-escalation remains obstructed by a lack of reciprocity from Washington. “However, it appears that, thus far, they have not succeeded in persuading the United States. It is nevertheless expected of these three major powers that they exert influence to convince the United States to cease its warmongering and to pressure the usurping and coercive Israeli regime, which is a source of unethical conduct in the world,” he added.

Addressing the broader implications of the current unrest, the envoy warned that the normalisation of targeted violence by certain actors threatens international order. “Ironically, today it is the United States and Israel themselves that are proposing assassination as a solution. Until these issues are addressed, the world will unfortunately continue to grapple with unrestrained conflict and warmongering,” he stated.

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The Iranian diplomat also expressed deep concern over recent military actions in Lebanon and the perceived double standards regarding nuclear capabilities. He criticised the breach of international norms, noting, “Unfortunately, as we have consistently witnessed, the US and Israel engage in breaches of agreements and violations of commitments, and their conduct runs contrary to their stated promises. Their behaviour is inconsistent with both law and ethics. I must emphasise that unethical conduct, as a result of the actions of the US and Israel, is regrettably becoming normalised and accepted.”

In a stinging critique of the current global security architecture, Motlagh pointed to the irony of nuclear-armed nations exerting pressure on others while engaging in direct hostilities. “The US, which possesses a substantial nuclear arsenal and is the only country to have used nuclear weapons twice against another nation, and a regime that unlawfully possesses nuclear weapons have both attacked a country such as ours… Yet, they tell us that we must not possess such capabilities,” he asserted.

Turning to the recent diplomatic efforts in Pakistan, the Consul General lamented the lack of progress, suggesting that the failure to uphold pre-agreed terms led to the current impasse. “Regarding the talks, they did not even adhere to their own conditions, and the ceasefire negotiations reached a deadlock,” he remarked, as the region remains on edge following the collapse of the Islamabad dialogue.

US Vice President JD Vance’s departure from Islamabad confirmed the diplomatic gridlock after he hit a stalemate in talks with Iran.

In the wake of his departure, Iran’s Head of Centre for Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Sunday that Tehran’s negotiators had employed all available capabilities, but maintained that the success of such efforts remains contingent on the acceptance of Iran’s “legitimate rights and interests.”

Reinforcing this stance, Baqaei asserted that Iran’s heavy losses have only served to strengthen its resolve to secure national interests through all available means. As the situation develops, the Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, reported on Sunday that Iran had offered “reasonable proposals” during the negotiations in Islamabad, subsequently suggesting that the responsibility for a breakthrough now rests entirely with the United States.

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