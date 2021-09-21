New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s COVID vaccination programme, sources have revealed that India is likely to receive its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from October. A source with knowledge of the matter told news agency Reuters on Monday that India could receive as many as 43.5 million doses of the single-shot vaccine in October, and it will be considered as a big towards helping India meet its target of producing more than 300 million doses in the month.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Healy, Haynes Off to a Steady Start in 226-Run Chase

"Bio E will do the formulation and make 5 ml vials," added the source. Meanwhile, a J&J India spokesperson said it was "premature for us to speculate on the timing of our vaccine deliveries".

Johnson and Johnson's single-dose vaccine against Covid-19 has got approval for emergency use in early August. However, the Indian government has not yet signed any supply deal with J&J. With J&J single-dose vaccine, India will now have a total of 5 Emergency Use Authorization vaccines (EUA) to strengthen the vaccination drive across the nation.

The other four includes Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V and Moderna. This J&J vaccine approval is expected to boost the fight against the coronavirus. India is the world’s biggest centre of vaccine manufacturing. Once it has met its own needs, it plans to resume exports, which it stopped in April.

India on Friday administered a record number of over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7. It then took just 11 days to reach 80 crore from 70 crore.

According to official sources, over 22 per cent of India’s eligible population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 65 per cent have got at least one dose.