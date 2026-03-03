Home

News

Where are Indias strategic oil reserves located? Can India sustain its oil supplies until the end of the Iran–Israel war?

Where are India’s strategic oil reserves located? Can India sustain its oil supplies until the end of the Iran–Israel war?

New Delhi: As the war in Middle East rages with attacks conducted by Israel and US and Iran's counter attack, there are several reports questioning whether India has the apt supply of crude oil, LPG a

India crude oil reserves

New Delhi: As the war in Middle East rages with attacks conducted by Israel and US and Iran’s counter attack, there are several reports questioning whether India has the apt supply of crude oil, LPG and LNG. Keeping in mind the fact that India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, of which around 50 per cent is supplied by Middle Eastern countries through the Strait of Hormuz whose flow has been disrupted following the Iran war, it becomes important to know whether India will have the required supply of crude oil reserves if the war in Middle east continues in the month of March.

Does India have ample stocks of petro products to tide over Iran crisis?

In the recent statement, it has been reported that India is in a reasonably comfortable position as far as crude oil, LPG and LNG are concerned, with a stock of 25 days of reserve for crude and 25 days of products, including the quantity that is in transit on ships headed for the country’s ports, an IANS report quoted government sources as saying.

However, India has diversified its oil sources by increasing imports from Africa, Russia and the US and building resilience through strategic reserves, the report said.

What is the status of India’s oil marketing companies?

An official said that the country’s oil marketing companies (Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum) have supplies for several weeks and continue to receive energy supplies from several routes. In addition, the government has directed the oil marketing companies not to export petroleum products so that the buffer stock is further enhanced.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is India tackling crude oil requirements?

As per the media report, India has strengthened its energy security by diversifying its oil imports to countries outside the Gulf in the past few years and a large volume of supplies does not come through the Strait of Hormuz now, a senior official said.

Where are India’s oil reserves located?

In the current situation, India has oil storage capacity at Pudur of 2.25 million metric tonnes (MMT), the Visakhaptnam facility has the capacity to store 1.33 MMT of crude oil, while Mangaluru has a storage capacity of 1.5 MMT. Besides, another strategic reserve facility is being built at Chandikhol, which is also on the sea coast. Therefore, it cab be said that the country can fall back on these strategic oil reserves in times of emergency.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.