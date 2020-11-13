India on Friday successfully test-fired the all-weather Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) air defence system. The air defence missile system was tested from the Balasore flight test range. With this, India has successfully wrapped up the developmental trials that had been continuing for the last few years now. The first trial of the QRSAM was conducted on 4 June 2017. Also Read - BSF Sub Inspector Killed, Jawan Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir

The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles has a range of 30 km.

The QRSAM, a compact weapon system, comprises two four-walled radars both of which encompass 360-degree coverage, namely, the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, apart from the launcher.

According to the DRDO, the missile system is designed to protect moving armoured columns from aerial attacks. The entire weapon system is configured on highly mobile platforms and is capable of providing air defence on the move.