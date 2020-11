India on Wednesday test fired BrahMos, a supersonic land attack cruise missile, from Andaman and Nicobar Island, as part of the launches undertaken by the Indian Air Force. This is the second launch in last two days. On Tuesday, India “successfully” test fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos as part of a series of planned trials of the weapon, known for its precision strike capabilities, official sources said. Also Read - India Test-Fires Land-Attack Version of BrahMos Missile Near Andaman And Nicobar Island: Report

The range of the new land-attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km but its speed has been maintained at 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound, they said. Also Read - 11 People Arrested in Assam For Posing as Air Force Personnel, Fake Id Cards Recovered From Them

Posting a video of the test, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army tweeted, “Indian Army successfully launched its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on November 24 in a top-attack configuration, hitting a target in the Bay of Bengal with pin point accuracy.” Also Read - India To Carry Out Multiple Launches of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles This Month

According to official sources, in the next few days, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are scheduled to carry out separate test-firing of the new version of the air-launched and naval versions of the supersonic cruise missile respectively.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the lethal weapon that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the last two-and-half months, India has test fired a number of missiles including an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1 which is planned to be inducted into service by 2022.

On October 18, a naval version of the BrahMos missile was successfully test fired from an indigenously-built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian sea. The Indian Air Force on October 30 test-fired the air launched version of the weapon from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal.

The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.