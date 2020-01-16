New Delhi: At a time when the bilateral relationship between Indian and Pakistan is undergoing a rough phase over the Kashmir issue following the abrogation of Article 370, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday stated that the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will be invited for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which will be hosted by New Delhi later this year. He said that all 8 countries and 4 observers will be invited for th meeting.

“As per the established practice and procedure within the SCO, all 8 members of the SCO, as well as 4 observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited to attend the meeting,” Raveesh Kumar said in a press briefing.

He informed that the meeting is being held annually at the Prime Minister’s level and it discusses the SCO’s multilateral economic and trade co-operation.

“It is now a public knowledge that India will be hosting the SCO council of heads of government meeting later this year. The meeting is held annually at the Prime Minister’s level and it discusses the SCO’s program & multilateral economic and trade co-operation,” he added.