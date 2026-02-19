‘They both wanted to fight’: Week after India-US trade deal, US President Trump repeats claim on India-Pakistan war

Home

US President Donald Trump has again claimed that he halted the India-Pakistan conflict in the last few months.

New Delhi: Days after announcing the US-India trade deal, US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim on stopping the India-Pakistan conflict in May, 2025. In his recent statement, the US President has once again brought back his claim of warning both countries using trade deals as leverage. For those unversed, US President Donald Trump has alleged more than 80 times that he halted the India-Pakistan conflict in the last few months. Here’s what he said in his recent statement on the stopping the India-Pakistan conflict.

What US President said on stopping India-US war?

“…He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well…I called them and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up… And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I’m going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it’s nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight…11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets…”, Donald Trump said in his recent statement.

#WATCH | At the Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump says, "…He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got… pic.twitter.com/pm5eT7xjz3 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

