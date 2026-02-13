Home

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Update: Rain set to play SPOILSPORT in clash between arch-rivals

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather updates: Rain can potentially play spoilsport in the Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is set to take place in Colombo on Sunday. (Source: X)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: After a lot of back-and-forth between the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to go ahead as planned at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. However, there is another hurdle in the way for the fans and this time around it is he weather in Colombo.

Since the T20 World Cup got underway last Saturday, rain has stayed away from the matches in Colombo so far. But the weather predicted for Sunday is not looking too promising for the cricket fans around the world.

According to the weather prediction for Sunday, there is more than 85 per cent chances of rain in Colombo. The temperature in the evening is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius. There is also around 24 per cent chances of thunderstorms in the city on day of the India vs Pakistan clash.

A total of 2.4mm of rain is predicted to fall in Colombo on Sunday much to the dismay of India and Pakistan cricket fans. The only ray of hope is that the prediction for rain is supposed to come down in the evening as the weather clears out.

Check Colombo weather prediction for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match HERE…

In the league stages of the T20 World Cup, there are no reserve days for the matches. If the match between the two Asian rivals is rained out on Sunday, then both teams will share 1 point each with the no-result.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will be hoping for a full match and not a rain-curtailed one as that will give the side the option to plan their strategies well. The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is expected to be more conducive to spin and Pakistan will be packing their side with slow bowlers led by Usman Tariq, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub.

Indians hold a 7-1 record against Pakistan when it comes to head-to-head matches with their rivals only winning once in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition when Babar Azam’s side beat Virat Kohli’s team by 10 wickets in Dubai.

Both India and Pakistan have a couple of wins in Group A so far with the defending champions and co-hosts beating USA and Namibia and Salman Ali Agha’s side defeating the Netherlands and United States.

