New Delhi: Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 27, Syed Akbaruddin, Indian Ambassador to United Nations trashed Islamabad, saying,’India will soar high if they (Pakistan) ‘stoops low’ by raising the J&K issue at the international platform.

India’s top diplomat, at a press conference, was asked if he expected the Kashmir issue to come up during the UNGA session, and, if so, how will India tackle it. “What you’re telling me is that it will be more of the same, much more of the same from the side of one country. If that is so what is our response? So let me put it this way. That it is for every country to determine its trajectory of how it wants to approach global platforms. There may be some who stoop low. Our response to them is we soar high. They may stoop low, we soar high. It’s their call if they want to do that. Poison pens don’t work for too long,” Akbaruddin replied.

“What they want to do is their call. We’ve seen them mainstream terrorism in the past. And what you’re now telling me is they may want to mainstream hate speech”, he added.

Notably, the tension between India and Pakistan simmered after the Narendra Modi-led government abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Following the move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and had expelled the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria.