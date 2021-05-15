New Delhi: India continues to witness a dip in the COVID-19 cases with 326,123 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Recoveries from coronavirus, on the other hand, outnumbered India’s daily new Covid cases for the fourth straight day. As per the health ministry data, India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,43,72,907, while the death toll rose to 2,66,207 with 3,890 fresh fatalities. The active cases have reached 37,04,893, while total recoveries increased to 2,04,32,898 after 3.53 lakh people have recuperated from the disease in a day. According to the ICMR,31,30,17,193 samples have been tested up to May 14 with16,93,093 samples being tested on Friday. Also Read - Covid-19: Many IPL Players Refused to Get Vaccinated Before T20 Tournament - Report

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

