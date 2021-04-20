New Delhi: India witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 deaths with over 1,700 fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday at least 1,761 people succumbed to the infection in a day, taking the toll to 1,80,530. As many as 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases climbed to 1,53,21,089. Also Read - Delhi Metro closes entry gates of 5 metro stations to avoid crowding

