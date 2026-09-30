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  • October 1 IMD Weather forecast: Rising heat in Delhi, widespread rain in Kerala & Coastal Karnataka | Full forecast

October 1 IMD Weather forecast: Rising heat in Delhi, widespread rain in Kerala & Coastal Karnataka | Full forecast

he Union Cabinet has approved the Rs 1,789.52 crore ITMS project for Delhi to ease congestion using adaptive signals and real-time traffic data.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: September 30, 2026, 6:35 PM IST
October 1 IMD Weather forecast: Rising heat in Delhi, widespread rain in Kerala & Coastal Karnataka | Full forecast
IMD weather update

IMD Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast detailing rainfall, thunderstorm, and wind patterns across various regions of India from late September into early October. Multiple sub-divisions across North, Central, East, Northeast, West and South Peninsular India are expected to experience isolated to widespread rainfall, accompanied by localized gusty winds and thunderstorms in several areas. Heavy rainfall alerts have also been highlighted for specific northeastern and southern states during this period. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department for October 1.

Northwest India

Central India

  • 30 Sep-3 Oct: Isolated rain in West MP (30 Sep), East MP (30 Sep–3 Oct), Vidarbha (30 Sep, 5–6 Oct).

  • 2-6 Oct: Isolated rain in Chhattisgarh.

East India

  • 30 Sep–6 Oct: Scattered rain across Andaman & Nicobar, Gangetic WB, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan WB & Sikkim.

  • Specific Dates: Jharkhand (30 Sep-2 Oct); Bihar (30 Sep, 3-6 Oct).

  • Thunderstorms & Winds (30-50 kmph): Odisha (30 Sep-1 Oct); Bihar (4-6 Oct).

Northeast India

  • 30 Sep: Widespread rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura; heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya.

  • 30 Sep-6 Oct: Rain across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur region.

  • Heavy Rain: Arunachal Pradesh; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (30 Sep–1 Oct).

West India

  • 30 Sep-6 Oct: Rain in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra.

  • 30 Sep-1 Oct: Rain in Gujarat Region, Saurashtra, Kutch; Marathwada.

South Peninsular India

  • 1-6 Oct: Widespread rain in Kerala & Mahe; Coastal Karnataka (1-2 Oct); South Interior Karnataka (30 Sep-1 Oct).

  • 30 Sep-6 Oct: Scattered rain across Coastal AP, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Telangana (2-3 Oct).

  • Thunderstorms & Winds (40-60 kmph): Tamil Nadu, Puducherry (30 Sep-2 Oct); Kerala (1-2 Oct).

Delhi weather prediction

The current spell of pleasant weather in the national capital may end soon as temperatures are likely to steadily rise in coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its daily forecast on Monday, the department said that in the last 24 hours, maximum temperatures were markedly below normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or less) at isolated places, appreciably below normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius below) at many places, and below normal (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius) over remaining parts of Delhi.

Similarly, minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal (3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius below) at a few places, and normal over remaining parts of Delhi. However, this is likely to change soon, especially from October 1, when both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be near normal at most places over Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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