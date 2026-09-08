September 9 IMD weather forecast: Rain with thunderstorms in Himachal, Uttarakhand, heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha

The IMD forecasts a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while heavy showers and strong winds threaten Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha on September 9.

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A partially submerged pavilion structure stands in the swollen Ganga river following a rise in water (PTI)

September 9 IMD weather forecast: In a matter of alert for the residents of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide weather forecast predicting widespread rainfall, severe thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy precipitation across multiple regions from September 8 to 14. As per the IMD, While East, Central and Peninsular India are expected to receive significant rainfall alongside gusty winds, isolated heavy showers will impact parts of Northwest and West India. Additionally, hot and humid conditions will briefly persist over Kerala and coastal areas. Here are all the details you need to know about the September 9 IMD weather forecast.

September 9 IMD weather forecast: Region-wise details

Northwest India weather forecast

HP & Uttarakhand: Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms (10th–14th Sep). Heavy rain in Uttarakhand (10th-14th Sep).

Rest of Region: Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms.

Central India weather forecast

West MP, East MP & Chhattisgarh: Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms (10th–14th Sep). Heavy rain in East/West MP (12th-13th Sep) and Chhattisgarh (10th-14th Sep).

Vidarbha: Isolated rain (8th-14th Sep) with heavy rain on 12th Sep.

East India weather forecast

WB, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha & A&N: Widespread rain across region (8th–14th Sep).

Heavy/Severe Weather: Heavy rain across most states; very heavy rain in Odisha (10th Sep). Severe lightning in Odisha & Gangetic WB (8th Sep).

West India weather forecast

Konkan, Goa & MP Maharashtra: Fairly widespread rain (8th-14th Sep) with isolated heavy rain (12th–13th Sep).

Gujarat & Marathwada: Isolated/scattered rain with thunderstorms (8th-14th Sep); heavy rain in Gujarat (12th–13th Sep).

South Peninsular India weather forecast

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep & Telangana: Fairly widespread rain (10th-14th Sep). Heavy rain in TN, Kerala, Coastal AP and Telangana (10th-14th Sep).

Winds: Gusts up to 60 kmph in Coastal AP, Rayalaseema and TN (8th-12th Sep).

Heavy rain expected in parts of WB

A low-pressure area, likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, and an active monsoon trough are set to bring heavy rain to parts of West Bengal, the IMD said.

Also read: September 9 IMD weather forecast: Rain with thunderstorms in Himachal, Uttarakhand, heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar will receive downpour over the next five days owing to an active monsoon and favourable wind pattern, the Met office said.

(With inputs from agencies)