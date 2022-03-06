Srinagar: A civilian was killed and 20 others were injured on Sunday after terrorists threw a grenade in the middle of a busy marketplace in Srinagar. ” A policeman was among those injured in the grenade attack. “At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street,” PTI quoted a police official as saying.Also Read - Over 230 Passengers Airlifted From J&K’s Gurez Valley, Who Were Stranded Due To Bad Weather

The police official further said that a policeman and 10 civilians sustained splinter injuries in the explosion and they were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital. However, one of the civilians later succumbed to the injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir: Several injured including police personnel in a grenade attack at Amira Kadal market, Srinagar. All the injured have been shifted to hospital: Police pic.twitter.com/mfhDhlKD2v — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

“There was a lot of rush when terrorists lobbed the grenade. A 71-year-old man is killed and the condition of one young woman is critical,” said senior police officer Rakesh Balwal.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the culprits, the official said.

Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed. My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones. https://t.co/USJxsk04vv — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 6, 2022

“I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms. May the deceased find place in Jannat & may the injured make a complete and speedy recovery,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.