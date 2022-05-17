Srinagar: At least one person was killed, and three others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly opened wine shop in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per updates from the officials, the terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30 PM, leaving four people injured. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.Also Read - ‘BJP After All Our Mosques; The Kashmir Files Responsible For Violence In Valley’: Mehbooba Mufti

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where one of them succumbed to succumb to his injuries. A police spokesman said all the four were employees of the shop and hailed from the Jammu division.

Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. O4 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits.@JmuKmrPolice @BaramullaPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 17, 2022

“Terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. O4 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits,” the spokesman tweeted.

As per media reports, a terror outfit named ‘Jammu Kashmir Freedom Fighters’ has claimed the responsibility for the grenade attack in Baramulla. Notably, this is the same terror group that had claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus attack recently that killed four pilgrims.