1 Dead, Several Others Injured In Explosion At GFMS Pharma Factory In Andhra’s Anakapalli

Explosion At GFMS Pharma Factory In Andhra Pradesh: The three workers, who suffered injuries, have been shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Anakapalli: At least one person died and several others were injured after massive explosion rocked the GFMS pharma factory in the Achyutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district early on Tuesday. According to a report by India Today, three people have been injured in the incident. Police said the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. One of the officials added that the three workers, who suffered injuries, have been shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Giving details, Elamanchili Circle Inspector Gafoor Shaikh one person has died in the accident and three other workers who suffered injuries have also been shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment. “All three are reported to have suffered minor injuries and are being treated for the same. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined,” he said.