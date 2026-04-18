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MEA summons Irans ambassador over Indian vessels being hit by gunfire while crossing Strait of Hormuz; details inside

MEA summons Iran’s ambassador over Indian vessels being hit by gunfire while crossing Strait of Hormuz; details inside

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the Iranian ambassador to India after the incident, as per the report. Scroll down to read details.

1 Indian vessel hit by gunfire while crossing Strait of Hormuz, says report; details inside

Hormuz tensions: In the latest update concerning the vessels hit by gunfire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, one of them was Indian, as reported by TankerTrackers. This comes after Iran emphasised that it will increase control over the sea route. Earlier, Reuters reported that two merchant ships were hit by gunfire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, citing three maritime security and shipping sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the Iranian envoy over the matter, as per reports.

Indian vessel carrying 2 million barrels was fired

An Indian vessel that was fired upon while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz was an Indian vessel. It was carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.

TankerTrackers reported, “Firing was involved. One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil…”

According to two Channel 16 audio recordings captured today, two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s Sepah (IRGC) Navy. Firing was involved. One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.… pic.twitter.com/c1uOvmKDNO — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) April 18, 2026

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In response to this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned the Iranian ambassador to India on the matter, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Iran’s statement on opening Hormuz

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

According to reports, the decision of Iran’s foreign ministry created a rift between the government of the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The latter was not happy with the decision to open the Hormuz. Several state media agencies had also expressed criticism of the statement.

‘Hormuz will remain under strict control’

The military command’s statement said that the “status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control” as long as the US restores freedom of navigation for all ships bound for Iran.

MEA summons ambassador

According to the reports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned the Iranian ambassador to India on the matter.

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