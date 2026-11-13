1 Kg gold snatched: Two bike-borne men rob jewellery shop owner in Thiruvananthapuram, cops launch manhunt

Two bike-borne men snatched a bag containing gold from a jewellery shop owner in Thiruvananthapuram.

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1 Kg gold snatched: Two bike-borne men rob jewellery shop owner in Thiruvananthapuram, cops launch manhunt | image; AI

1 Kg Gold Snatched: A robbery has come to light in Kerala, where two bike-borne men snatched 1 kg of gold from a jewellery shop owner in Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday. The incident took place near Chalai market in the city around 10.35 pm when the victim was returning home from work. Police have lodged a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Initial probes suggest the involvement of two more men on another motorcycle.

What exactly happened?

The jewellery shop owner was identified as Nandakumar. According to him, he put the gold into a bag and carried it to his home. He planned to perform melting and purification purposes at home.

“I was going on my Chetak scooter after closing the shop. The robbers came close and suddenly snatched the bag containing the gold. They sped away and I couldn’t catch them. I immediately informed the police,” he said.

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Key highlights

• Two bike-borne men snatched a bag containing gold from a jewellery shop owner.

• The incident took place near Thiruvananthapuram’s Chalai market around 10.35 pm when the victim was returning home.

• The victim said the robbers approached him on a motorbike, snatched the bag and sped away.

• The shop owner claimed 2 kg of gold was stolen, police records mention around 1 kg.

• Police suspect the involvement of two more men.

1 kg gold stolen, shop owner claims 2 kg

According to the police, the jewellery shop owner had mentioned two kg of gold in his complaint had been stolen, however, the quantity recorded in the documents was 1 kg.

Giving details, City police commissioner Krishna told HT that the incident took place on Thursday night when the shop owner was returning home with 1kg of gold. Preliminary investigation suggests that the thieves had planned the robbery and knew the exact tmings of the victim. “We are checking the CCTV visuals and looking for enhanced visuals to spot the number plate of the bike. We don’t have any suspects yet,” he said.

Manhunt launched

Police have filed a case under relevant sections and have launched a manhunt to nab ethe accused persons. The victim sustained no injuries in the incident.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.