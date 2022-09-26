Shimla: At least one person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast at a crusher plant in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, informed the state management department on Monday. A cylinder exploded at the crusher plant at Malangan in Jhandutta subdivision around 8.40 pm on Sunday, the department said.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: After 7 Hours of Disruption, Vehicular Movement on NH 707 Resumes

The reason behind the blast is being ascertained, it said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Also Read - Chandigarh University Video Case: Two Youths Arrested, Accused Girl Has Known Both For A Long Time

More details awaited Also Read - THIS State Has Approved 6-Month Child Adoption Leave For Its Female Employees