1 Machine, 72 Constituencies: EC Develops Prototype Of Remote Voting Machine For Migrant Voters

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) which can handle multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth. So, migrant voters need not travel back to their home states to vote. The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

“Voter turnout in General Elections 2019 was 67.4% and the Election Commission of India is concerned about the issue of over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise,” the poll body said in a press note about the move today.

The ECI said that there are multifarious reasons for a voter not opting to register in a new place of residence, thus missing out on exercising the right to vote.

“Inability to vote due to internal migration (domestic migrants) is one of the prominent reasons to be addressed to improve voter turnout and ensure participative elections. Although there is no central database available for migration within the country, the analysis of available data in public domain points to work, marriage and education related migration as important components of domestic migration,” it said.

Approximately 85 per cent of the internal migration is within the states.

The ECI team has deliberated at length to find inclusive solutions to facilitate electoral participation of migrants across all socio-economic strata and explored alternative voting methods like two-way physical transit postal ballots, proxy voting, early voting at special Early Voting Centres, one-way or two-way electronic transmission of postal ballots (ETPBS), Internet-based voting system.

The poll commission has also invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16. Based on feedback from various stakeholders & demonstration of the prototype, Commission will appropriately carry forward process of implementing the remote voting method.