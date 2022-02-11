Srinagar: At least one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed on Friday and four other security forces personnel were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint police-BSF party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.Also Read - World's Largest Igloo Cafe Opens in J&K's Gulmarg, Mesmerises Tourists With Its Dreamy Pics

Senior officials told news agency IANS that the grenade was hurled by terrorists on a party of security forces resulting in injuries to five security forces personnel, and the SPO of later succumbed to his injuries.

#Update | One police personnel has lost his life, 4 injured after terrorists hurled grenade on a joint party of police and BSF in J&K's Bandipora — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

As per the latest updates, the injured have been rushed to the hospital. Reinforcements have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.