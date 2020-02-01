New Delhi: A 42-year-old worker died and more than 300 others were evacuated after an ammonia gas leak was reported from Haldiram building in Sector 65 of Noida in Delhi’s national capital region.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, ammonia operator at the building.

The incident was reported around 12 PM, prompting the immediate deployment of the police force and firefighters. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also informed and a team of 47 personnel has been brought to the spot to bring the situation under control, the officials told PTI.

“An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building. No person was harmed during the incident, except for one who had some complaint and was taken to a hospital quickly,” a police spokesperson said.

It is still being ascertained what problem the person suffered and how the gas leak happened. The building has been marked isolated for the time being.

More details awaited.