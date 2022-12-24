1 Worker Killed, Two Trapped As Cliff Collapses In Gujarat’s Kutch, Rescue Operation On

One worker died while two others are trapped under a collapsed cliff in Gujarat's Kutch. Rescue operations are on for the trapped mining workers.

1 worker killed while 2 others are still trapped under a collapsed cliff in Gujarat's Kutch.

Kutch: A worker was killed while two others were trapped after a cliff collapsed at a mining site in Kutch. The incident occurred on Friday evening and rescue operation is on for the two trapped workers.

Khavda Police Sub Inspector D B Vaghela said, “On Friday evening, around 6.10 p.m., a 20 to 30 feet long and heavy cliff collapsed, under which two trucks and JCB machine were crushed. One worker has died, a truck driver who jumped out had suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital for further treatment. Two other workers are trapped under the rock and rescue operation is on.”

The officer said that the deceased is identified as Ashok Kumar Patel. The two trapped workers are Gyanprasad Kaul and Jai Singh, all three hail from Madhya Pradesh. As many as six to seven JCBs are deployed to remove debris and rescue two workers.

The truck driver, Hanish Kanch was trapped too but he jumped from the truck and had a miraculous escape.