10 BJP MPs Who Won State Assembly Elections Resign From Lok Sabha

Jaipur: In a big move, of the 12 BJP MPs, who won the State Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan resigned from their Membership of the Parliament on Wednesday. It was decided after the meeting with JP Nadda and Prime Minister. These MPs are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak – from Madhya Pradesh; Arun Sao and Gomati Sai – from Chhattisgarh & Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Kirodi Lal Meena – from Rajasthan.

According to reports, two other MPs, Union minister Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will also be resigning from the Lok Sabha. The move is part of the party leadership’s process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

